Barclays PLC Boosts Stake in Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,243 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,010 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Nuvalent were worth $2,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 667.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 208,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,607,000 after acquiring an additional 181,741 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 4.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 97.2% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 271.3% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 45,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 33,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 16.1% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Matthew Shair sold 9,150 shares of Nuvalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total transaction of $566,293.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,843,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,115,752.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Matthew Shair sold 9,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total transaction of $566,293.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,843,848 shares in the company, valued at $114,115,752.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Darlene Noci sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total transaction of $3,032,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 202,300 shares of company stock valued at $15,143,978. Insiders own 14.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NUVL opened at $84.22 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.97. Nuvalent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.09 and a 52-week high of $84.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.49 and a beta of 1.37.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $99.00 price target (up from $82.00) on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Nuvalent from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.43.

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a brain-penetrant ROS1-selective inhibitor to inhibit ROS1 fusions that express the normal ROS1 kinase domain without any drug-resistant mutations and remain active in the presence of mutations conferring resistance to approved and investigational ROS1 inhibitors, which is under Phase I development; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under Phase ½ clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is ongoing IND-enabling studies.

