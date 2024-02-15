Barclays PLC Has $2.16 Million Stock Holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Barclays PLC lowered its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 33.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 101,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 51,598 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $2,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 22.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,702,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599,641 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,075,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,714,000 after purchasing an additional 43,499 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 31.2% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,018,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,457,000 after purchasing an additional 956,500 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,856,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,772,000 after purchasing an additional 498,044 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,898,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,727 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

HASI stock opened at $24.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 19.73 and a current ratio of 19.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.80. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.22 and a 52 week high of $36.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 64.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.88.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

