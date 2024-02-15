Barclays PLC Has $2.27 Million Holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX)

Barclays PLC lowered its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Free Report) by 19.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,844 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics were worth $2,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 278.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,778,000 after buying an additional 62,298 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 52.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 5,529 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 3.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 1.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 195,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,040,000 after buying an additional 3,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,880,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,602,000 after buying an additional 18,674 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, SpringWorks Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.67.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of SWTX stock opened at $46.53 on Thursday. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $49.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.18.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III DeFi trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

