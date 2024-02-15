Barclays PLC Has $2.28 Million Stock Holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Barclays PLC lowered its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 39.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 48,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,478 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $2,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ASO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 850,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,529,000 after acquiring an additional 459,085 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $447,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 15,599 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.33.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Performance

Shares of ASO stock opened at $67.78 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.55. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.83 and a 12 month high of $71.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.20). Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 8.32%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.56%.

Insider Transactions at Academy Sports and Outdoors

In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total transaction of $69,022.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,070 shares in the company, valued at $587,826.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

