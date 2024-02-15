Barclays PLC Has $2.29 Million Stock Holdings in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Free Report) by 180.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,101 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,038 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Endeavor Group were worth $2,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in Endeavor Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $421,032,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Endeavor Group by 134.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Endeavor Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ossiam acquired a new stake in Endeavor Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Endeavor Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Endeavor Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Endeavor Group Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE EDR opened at $23.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.85. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.65 and a 52-week high of $26.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.04.

Endeavor Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Endeavor Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.57%.

Insider Transactions at Endeavor Group

In related news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 20,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $506,217.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,631.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 1,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total transaction of $26,656.56. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 82,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,913,188.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Lublin sold 20,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $506,217.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,631.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,219 shares of company stock worth $1,259,937. Company insiders own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

About Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company worldwide. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

Featured Articles

