Barclays PLC Has $2.32 Million Stock Holdings in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Barclays PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 262,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,819 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Hope Bancorp were worth $2,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HOPE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hope Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $14,687,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 89.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,308,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,954,000 after buying an additional 1,092,042 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $75,270,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 7.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,013,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,779,000 after purchasing an additional 469,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 565.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 384,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,926,000 after purchasing an additional 326,766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Hope Bancorp alerts:

Hope Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ HOPE opened at $10.93 on Thursday. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.42 and a 52-week high of $13.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.14.

Hope Bancorp Announces Dividend

Hope Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HOPE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $135.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.47 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 12.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on HOPE. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 6th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Hope Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Hope Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. It accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include commercial loans to businesses for various purposes, such as working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, and other business-related financing needs; real estate loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as single-family mortgage, home equity, auto, credit card, and personal loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hope Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hope Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.