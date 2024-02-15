Barclays PLC Invests $2.31 Million in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 115,888 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,310,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 6.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PHG opened at $20.07 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.12. Koninklijke Philips has a twelve month low of $15.63 and a twelve month high of $24.27. The company has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.20, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PHG shares. BNP Paribas downgraded Koninklijke Philips from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

