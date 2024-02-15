Barclays PLC Raises Holdings in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,019 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,186 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $2,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in MP Materials by 120.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in MP Materials by 3,848.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in MP Materials by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in MP Materials by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in MP Materials by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 59.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MP opened at $15.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 11.45, a current ratio of 12.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.47 and a 200-day moving average of $18.36. MP Materials Corp. has a 52 week low of $14.47 and a 52 week high of $36.67.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MP shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on MP Materials from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of MP Materials in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.57.

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials in the Western Hemisphere. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

