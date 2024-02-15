Barclays PLC Sells 101,598 Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Barclays PLC lowered its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Free Report) by 47.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,598 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Matrix Capital Management Company LP boosted its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 13,959,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,811,000 after acquiring an additional 4,760,000 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 113.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 6,877,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,023,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650,803 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,298,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,789,000 after acquiring an additional 100,371 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,950,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,452,000 after buying an additional 533,337 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,240,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,520,000 after buying an additional 53,599 shares during the period.
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 10.3 %
ZNTL opened at $11.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $845.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.65. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.56 and a 12 month high of $31.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.47.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ZNTL shares. Wedbush cut Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Leerink Partnrs cut Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.14.
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.
