Barclays PLC Sells 175 Shares of ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB)

Barclays PLC reduced its stake in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in ESAB were worth $2,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ESAB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in ESAB by 2,222.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,545,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,391,000 after buying an additional 2,436,338 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in ESAB by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,517,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,657,000 after buying an additional 1,920,386 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in ESAB by 2,239.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,569,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,651,000 after buying an additional 1,502,611 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in ESAB in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,191,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in ESAB by 89.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 779,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,565,000 after buying an additional 367,719 shares during the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Olivier Biebuyck sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $85,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,587.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ESAB news, insider Olivier Biebuyck sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $85,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,587.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michele Campion sold 4,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total value of $403,206.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,636 shares of company stock worth $1,031,928. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ESAB stock opened at $90.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.50. ESAB Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.49 and a fifty-two week high of $90.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.09 and a 200-day moving average of $76.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. ESAB’s payout ratio is 6.80%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on ESAB from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on ESAB from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on ESAB from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.50.

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding; and control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

