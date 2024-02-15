Barclays PLC Sells 24,781 Shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Barclays PLC lowered its stake in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 99,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 24,781 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $2,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMKR. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Amkor Technology by 1,757.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,182,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $124,424,000 after buying an additional 3,957,221 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Amkor Technology by 192.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,129,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,402,000 after buying an additional 1,401,109 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Amkor Technology by 244.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,312,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,047,000 after buying an additional 930,992 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Amkor Technology by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,873,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,748,000 after buying an additional 862,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Amkor Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,372,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMKR. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

In other news, Director Roger Anthony Carolin sold 20,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total transaction of $566,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,977.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Roger Anthony Carolin sold 20,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total transaction of $566,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,977.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $86,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,608. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,400 shares of company stock valued at $723,313. Insiders own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMKR opened at $30.56 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $17.58 and a one year high of $34.44. The company has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 2.00.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services.

