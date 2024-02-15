Barclays PLC Sells 960 Shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Barclays PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 85,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 960 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Hilltop were worth $2,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Hilltop during the third quarter valued at approximately $776,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 523.1% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 551,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,643,000 after acquiring an additional 463,071 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 11.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 5,024 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 49.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 7.8% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 10,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.29% of the company’s stock.

HTH opened at $30.85 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.69. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 1.13. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.78 and a 12-month high of $35.66.

Hilltop ( NYSE:HTH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. Hilltop had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 7.00%. The firm had revenue of $290.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.89 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. This is an increase from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.24%.

In other news, CAO Keith E. Bornemann sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $75,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,722 shares in the company, valued at $292,048.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HTH shares. Raymond James upgraded Hilltop from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded Hilltop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Hilltop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

