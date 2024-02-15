Barclays Raises TIM (NYSE:TIMB) Price Target to $20.00

TIM (NYSE:TIMB – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $19.50 to $20.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Scotiabank reissued a sector perform rating on shares of TIM in a research report on Thursday, December 7th.

TIM Price Performance

TIM Announces Dividend

TIM stock opened at $18.48 on Wednesday. TIM has a 52-week low of $11.34 and a 52-week high of $18.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.09 and a 200-day moving average of $16.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.216 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. TIM’s payout ratio is 71.19%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TIM

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIMB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in TIM by 315.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its stake in TIM by 125.6% during the 3rd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in TIM by 620.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,804 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in TIM by 2,838.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 4,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in TIM by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter.

TIM Company Profile

TIM SA, a telecommunications company, provides mobile voice, data, and broadband services in Brazil. The company offers in mobile, landline, long-distance, and data transmission services. It also offers fixed ultra-broadband, fixed ultraband broadband, and digital content services. The company serves individuals and corporates, as well as small, medium, and large companies.

