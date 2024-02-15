Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Free Report) by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,741 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Barnes Group were worth $710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 259,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,817,000 after purchasing an additional 9,472 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 114.0% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 6,092 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 17.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 10.2% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

B has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $48.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Barnes Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th.

Barnes Group Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:B opened at $35.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.94, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.37. Barnes Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.79 and a 1-year high of $47.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.23.

Barnes Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is 136.17%.

Barnes Group Profile

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

