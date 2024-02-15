BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Shares of BIOL opened at $0.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.13. BIOLASE has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $52.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $515,394.00, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BIOLASE in the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BIOLASE during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of BIOLASE by 222.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,848 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 95,789 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BIOLASE during the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of BIOLASE by 4.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,076 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 18,682 shares during the period.

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, pediatric dentists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, including cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

