BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,400 shares, an increase of 50.6% from the January 15th total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 149,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Price Performance

FRA stock opened at $12.87 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.35. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has a 12 month low of $11.11 and a 12 month high of $12.88.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.1238 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.55%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund

About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Jones Road Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Jones Road Capital Management L.P. now owns 229,254 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after purchasing an additional 85,822 shares in the last quarter. Gridiron Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $175,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,654 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

