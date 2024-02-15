BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 416,745 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,385 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals were worth $2,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEO. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 220.6% during the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 80,215 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 55,196 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 336.1% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 48,942 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 37,719 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the second quarter worth $151,000. Goodwin Daniel L boosted its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 1.8% during the third quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 111,127 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 82.9% during the third quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 89,323 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 40,475 shares in the last quarter.

LEO opened at $5.99 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.67. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. has a one year low of $4.98 and a one year high of $6.50.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.019 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

