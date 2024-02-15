Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Free Report) (TSE:BEP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

BEP has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $28.00 price target (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Monday. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an action list buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Monday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Renewable Partners has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $30.91.

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners stock opened at $23.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of -72.89 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.81. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a one year low of $19.97 and a one year high of $32.76.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BEP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.355 per share. This is a positive change from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.09%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -421.88%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BEP. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $186,066,000. BROOKFIELD Corp ON lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 73,897,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,179,243,000 after buying an additional 5,148,270 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,135,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $387,355,000 after buying an additional 3,523,830 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 170.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,530,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $133,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,853,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,181,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $162,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394,853 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and Asia. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

