Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Overweight”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $90.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $60.00.

BRKR has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Bruker in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Bruker in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $83.71.

Bruker Price Performance

Bruker stock opened at $80.05 on Wednesday. Bruker has a 52-week low of $53.79 and a 52-week high of $84.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.16 and a 200-day moving average of $66.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.89, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. Bruker had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 32.20%. The company had revenue of $844.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Bruker will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

Bruker Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.22%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bruker by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Bruker by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 360 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Bruker in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bruker in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Bruker by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 438 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

Featured Stories

