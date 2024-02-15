Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Separately, UBS Group lowered Cabot from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th.

Shares of CBT stock opened at $81.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.24. Cabot has a fifty-two week low of $63.73 and a fifty-two week high of $86.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Cabot’s payout ratio is currently 20.78%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBT. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Cabot by 4.1% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,433 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Cabot by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,418 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Cabot by 26.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 683 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Cabot by 2.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,797 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Cabot by 3.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,857 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

