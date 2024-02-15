Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Acquires New Shares in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 49,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 595.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. PDS Planning Inc purchased a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.59% of the company’s stock.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Trading Up 5.7 %

Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock opened at $10.18 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.81. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12 month low of $5.70 and a 12 month high of $10.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ( NYSE:TME Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 16.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TME shares. CLSA started coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Monday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.50 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Monday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.47.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Tencent Music Entertainment Group

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

(Free Report)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to sing from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

Featured Articles

