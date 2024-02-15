Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Acquires Shares of 2,349 Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 4.0% in the second quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 36.9% in the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 5.1% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 5.3% in the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Airbnb from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.69.

Airbnb Trading Down 1.7 %

ABNB stock opened at $148.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.48. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.55 and a 52 week high of $157.35. The company has a market capitalization of $96.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.23.

Insider Activity at Airbnb

In other Airbnb news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.58, for a total transaction of $8,794,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 473,762 shares in the company, valued at $69,444,033.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Airbnb news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.14, for a total transaction of $86,328.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,875 shares in the company, valued at $13,460,947.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.58, for a total transaction of $8,794,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 473,762 shares in the company, valued at $69,444,033.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,489,286 shares of company stock worth $206,493,589. Corporate insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

