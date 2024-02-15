Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Buys 46,044 Shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR – Free Report) by 372.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 58,398 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 46,044 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in OraSure Technologies were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in OraSure Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $378,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in OraSure Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in OraSure Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in OraSure Technologies by 249.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 7,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in OraSure Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 88.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of OraSure Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of OraSure Technologies from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of OraSure Technologies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

Insider Transactions at OraSure Technologies

In other news, insider Kathleen Gallagher Weber sold 24,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total value of $194,238.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 254,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,050,335. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

OraSure Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of OraSure Technologies stock opened at $6.94 on Thursday. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.38 and a 52-week high of $8.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $509.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.68.

About OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-care and home diagnostic tests, specimen collection devices, and microbiome laboratory and analytical services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions.

