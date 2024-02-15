Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Buys New Position in Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 6,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Olympic Steel by 42.1% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Olympic Steel in the first quarter worth about $103,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Olympic Steel in the first quarter worth about $104,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 397.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Olympic Steel in the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. 83.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, TheStreet raised Olympic Steel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st.
Olympic Steel Stock Up 2.5 %
NASDAQ ZEUS opened at $67.32 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Olympic Steel, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.85 and a 52 week high of $71.55. The company has a market capitalization of $749.27 million, a P/E ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 1.65.
Olympic Steel Profile
Olympic Steel, Inc processes, distributes, and stores metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The company offers stainless steel and aluminum coil and sheet products, angles, rounds, and flat bars; alloy, heat treated, and abrasion resistant coils, sheets and plates; coated metals, including galvanized, galvannealed, electro galvanized, advanced high strength steels, aluminized, and automotive grades of steel; commercial quality, advanced high strength steel, drawing steel, and automotive grades cold rolled steel coil and sheet products; hot rolled carbon comprising hot rolled coil, pickled and oiled sheet and plate steel products, automotive grades, advanced high strength steels, and high strength low alloys; tube, pipe, and bar products, including round, square, and rectangular mechanical and structural tubing; hydraulic and stainless tubing; boiler tubing; carbon, stainless, and aluminum pipes; valves and fittings; and tin mill products, such as electrolytic tinplate, electrolytic chromium coated steel, and black plates.
