Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Has $331,000 Stock Position in AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC trimmed its position in shares of AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK – Free Report) by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,302 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in AssetMark Financial were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in AssetMark Financial by 4.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 169,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after acquiring an additional 7,842 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in AssetMark Financial by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 56,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in AssetMark Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in AssetMark Financial by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in AssetMark Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $329,000. 28.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AssetMark Financial Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:AMK opened at $31.28 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.41. AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.92 and a 52-week high of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 1.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on AssetMark Financial from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on AssetMark Financial from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AssetMark Financial news, COO Carrie E. Hansen sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total transaction of $301,070.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 145,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,801,152.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About AssetMark Financial

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

