Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Has $349,000 Stock Position in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC reduced its position in shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL – Free Report) by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,833 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Unitil were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Unitil by 2,520.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Unitil by 57.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Unitil by 133.8% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Unitil by 75.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Unitil in the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unitil Price Performance

Shares of UTL opened at $48.96 on Thursday. Unitil Co. has a 52-week low of $41.43 and a 52-week high of $60.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.54. The firm has a market cap of $788.26 million, a PE ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.57.

Unitil Increases Dividend

Unitil ( NYSE:UTL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. Unitil had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $129.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Unitil Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Unitil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Unitil’s payout ratio is 58.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Unitil in a report on Monday, November 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Unitil Profile

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as electricity and natural gas in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

