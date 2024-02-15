Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Has $382,000 Position in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lessened its stake in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report) by 47.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,948 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Allegro MicroSystems were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,633,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,940,000 after buying an additional 263,189 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,004,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,063,000 after purchasing an additional 123,151 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,152,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,924,000 after purchasing an additional 170,171 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,029,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,450,000 after purchasing an additional 632,036 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,324,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,086,000 after purchasing an additional 190,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Allegro MicroSystems news, CEO Vineet A. Nargolwala bought 1,000 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.84 per share, with a total value of $27,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,412,162.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALGM has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen upped their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research raised Allegro MicroSystems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.71.

Allegro MicroSystems Stock Performance

ALGM stock opened at $31.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.77 and a 200-day moving average of $31.24. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.66 and a 12-month high of $53.05.

Allegro MicroSystems Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.

