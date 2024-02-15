Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Invests $331,000 in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 8,461 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 17.7% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 11,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 266.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 38,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after buying an additional 27,916 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 278.1% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 108,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,258,000 after buying an additional 79,943 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 44.3% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after buying an additional 16,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Match Group Trading Up 2.0 %

Match Group stock opened at $36.35 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.98 and a 200-day moving average of $37.71. Match Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.85 and a 1 year high of $49.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.32. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 313.95% and a net margin of 19.36%. The business had revenue of $866.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Match Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MTCH shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Match Group from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Match Group from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Match Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Match Group in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Match Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.37.

Match Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Stories

