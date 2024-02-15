Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Makes New $342,000 Investment in 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 8,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,413,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,422,000 after acquiring an additional 39,193 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 818,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,879,000 after buying an additional 13,344 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 758,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,275,000 after buying an additional 8,267 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 3.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 671,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,991,000 after buying an additional 24,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 12.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 531,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,604,000 after buying an additional 57,730 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.52% of the company’s stock.

Get 1st Source alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of 1st Source from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd.

1st Source Stock Performance

SRCE opened at $49.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.72 and its 200 day moving average is $47.94. 1st Source Co. has a 12-month low of $38.77 and a 12-month high of $56.59.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. 1st Source had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 13.23%. On average, equities research analysts predict that 1st Source Co. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

1st Source Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. 1st Source’s payout ratio is 26.56%.

About 1st Source

(Free Report)

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance products to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 1st Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.