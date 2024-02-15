Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Makes New $356,000 Investment in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 942 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NFLX. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 290.0% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 94.9% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 108.5% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total value of $38,707,632.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,379.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 47,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.92, for a total value of $25,591,006.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,003,651.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total value of $38,707,632.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,379.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 276,857 shares of company stock worth $148,790,491 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

NFLX opened at $579.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $250.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $507.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $450.70. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $285.33 and a 1-year high of $581.25.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 16.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Netflix from $390.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $430.00 to $465.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Netflix from $400.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Netflix from $566.00 to $638.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $553.33.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

