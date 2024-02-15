Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Makes New Investment in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 24,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Cryoport by 1.1% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 49,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cryoport by 3.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Cryoport by 34.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Cryoport by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bullseye Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cryoport by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 127,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Cryoport from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cryoport has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.14.
Cryoport Price Performance
Shares of CYRX opened at $15.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $778.46 million, a PE ratio of -14.07 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 12.23 and a quick ratio of 11.58. Cryoport, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $24.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.86.
Cryoport Company Profile
Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments: Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Cryoport
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- How to use options calendar spreads to generate weekly income
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Energy sector strength: Drill down with these refinery stocks
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Analysts see over 50% gains in these 2 mid-cap biotech stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Cryoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.