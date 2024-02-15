Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Purchases New Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NUE. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 19,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in Nucor by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nucor by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,158,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $190,048,000 after purchasing an additional 6,009 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Nucor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $705,000. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Nucor by 85.9% during the 3rd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor Price Performance

Shares of NUE opened at $181.06 on Thursday. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $129.79 and a fifty-two week high of $190.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $174.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.61.

Nucor Increases Dividend

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.33. Nucor had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.89 earnings per share. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a boost from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.01%.

Insider Activity at Nucor

In other Nucor news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total transaction of $1,025,035.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,902,206.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total transaction of $1,025,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,902,206.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 6,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total transaction of $1,201,581.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,330,556.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,330 shares of company stock valued at $13,672,548 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NUE has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.43.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NUE

Nucor Profile

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.