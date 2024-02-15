Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Purchases Shares of 6,055 Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 6,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Parsons by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 4,243 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Parsons during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parsons during the first quarter worth approximately $242,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Parsons by 54.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 5,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Parsons by 45.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 693,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,827,000 after buying an additional 216,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PSN. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Parsons in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Parsons from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Parsons from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Parsons from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Parsons from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.67.

PSN stock opened at $72.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Parsons Co. has a 12-month low of $40.61 and a 12-month high of $73.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.96. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 56.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.80.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Parsons had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 2.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Parsons Co. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity; missile defense technical solutions; C5ISR; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; nuclear and chemical waste remediation; border security and critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; and biometrics and biosurveillance solutions to U.S.

