Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Sells 20,819 Shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC decreased its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Free Report) by 51.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,819 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 89.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Equity Commonwealth Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Equity Commonwealth stock opened at $18.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.01. Equity Commonwealth has a 12 month low of $17.93 and a 12 month high of $26.27.

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's portfolio is comprised of four properties totaling 1.5 million square feet.

