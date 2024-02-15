Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Sells 34,244 Shares of Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lowered its holdings in Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Free Report) by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,244 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Vista Energy were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VIST. Helikon Investments Ltd grew its position in Vista Energy by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 5,370,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,933 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vista Energy by 525.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 650,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,810,000 after acquiring an additional 546,923 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Vista Energy by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,928,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,521,000 after acquiring an additional 419,872 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Vista Energy during the 1st quarter worth $3,748,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Vista Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $7,343,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Vista Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

NYSE VIST opened at $31.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.96. Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $15.90 and a one year high of $33.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.73 and its 200-day moving average is $28.89.

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Neuquina basin, Argentina and Vaca Muerta. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. In addition, the company involved in drilling and workover activities located in Argentina.

