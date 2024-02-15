Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Takes $320,000 Position in Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 10,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LAZ. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Lazard by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lazard during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lazard by 130.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lazard during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Lazard by 489.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,727 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LAZ opened at $37.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.39 and a beta of 1.46. Lazard, Inc. has a one year low of $25.82 and a one year high of $42.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.03.

Lazard ( NYSE:LAZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $825.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.56 million. Lazard had a positive return on equity of 16.75% and a negative net margin of 2.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lazard, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is currently -206.18%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Lazard from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Lazard from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Lazard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Lazard in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Lazard from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

Lazard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.

