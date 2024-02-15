Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Takes $333,000 Position in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 16,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 523,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,334,000 after purchasing an additional 22,371 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 47,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,935 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 165.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 9,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 8,802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on SHEN. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Price Performance

Shenandoah Telecommunications stock opened at $19.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $987.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 280.71 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a fifty-two week low of $17.01 and a fifty-two week high of $25.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.58.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky through hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand; and fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand.

