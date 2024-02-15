Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Takes Position in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 10,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Gorman-Rupp in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 61.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 209.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gorman-Rupp in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gorman-Rupp in the first quarter valued at $77,000. 60.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Gorman-Rupp Stock Performance
Gorman-Rupp stock opened at $36.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.59. The Gorman-Rupp Company has a 52-week low of $22.92 and a 52-week high of $37.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $958.29 million, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.89.
Gorman-Rupp Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Gorman-Rupp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.14%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Gorman-Rupp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 4th.
About Gorman-Rupp
The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems in the United States and internationally. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high-pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.
