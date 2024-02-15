Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Given New C$4.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Bank of America from C$7.00 to C$4.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

WEED has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Canopy Growth from C$0.59 to C$0.73 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. CIBC lifted their target price on Canopy Growth from C$0.45 to C$0.50 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Canopy Growth from C$1.49 to C$6.70 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th.

TSE WEED opened at C$4.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$434.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.07. Canopy Growth has a one year low of C$4.47 and a one year high of C$34.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.09, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

In related news, Director David Angelo Lazzarato sold 38,502 shares of Canopy Growth stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.81, for a total transaction of C$31,186.62. Insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

