Capital Square LLC Sells 1,719 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Capital Square LLC reduced its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,427 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,719 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 23,297 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 1.1% in the third quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 27,296 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.2% during the third quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Conning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.8% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 41,509 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,672 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. 61.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Price Performance

NYSE:VZ traded up $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $40.39. 5,567,927 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,174,639. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.93. The firm has a market cap of $169.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.43. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.14 and a 12 month high of $43.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.08. The company had revenue of $35.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 20.71%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 96.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VZ. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.62.

View Our Latest Report on Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.