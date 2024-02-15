CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Free Report) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in CareDx were worth $123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in CareDx by 7.3% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of CareDx by 29.7% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 78,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 17,910 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CareDx by 8.0% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 276,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 20,480 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of CareDx by 3.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,024,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,172,000 after acquiring an additional 87,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC raised its stake in shares of CareDx by 9.2% in the second quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 24,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter.

CareDx Price Performance

CareDx stock opened at $8.29 on Thursday. CareDx, Inc has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $17.89. The stock has a market cap of $448.49 million, a PE ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stephens upgraded CareDx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.80.

CareDx Company Profile

(Free Report)

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

Further Reading

