Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Free Report) by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,198 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,227 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Caribou Biosciences were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRBU. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 251,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 28,432 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 264,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 60,242 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 25,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 6,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 110,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 4,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.16% of the company’s stock.

Caribou Biosciences Stock Performance

CRBU stock opened at $6.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $601.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 2.50. Caribou Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.44 and a 1 year high of $8.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Caribou Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Caribou Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.57.

Caribou Biosciences Company Profile

Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and CB-011, an allogeneic anti-BCMA CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.

