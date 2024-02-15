Causeway Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Causeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 34.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 355,221 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90,875 shares during the period. Causeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $24,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $715,198,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 34.7% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 21,807,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,742,000 after buying an additional 5,617,054 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at about $254,290,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 407.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,093,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,553,000 after buying an additional 3,286,137 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter valued at about $163,232,000. 15.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AstraZeneca stock traded up $0.98 on Thursday, hitting $62.64. 5,629,261 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,312,220. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.47, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.52. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $60.47 and a 1 year high of $76.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.82.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $12.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.07 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.19% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.965 per share. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is 100.52%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

