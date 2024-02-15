Causeway Capital Management LLC Buys 26,845 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Causeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 772,419 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,845 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International makes up 1.4% of Causeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Causeway Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Mondelez International worth $53,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,538,000. First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 16,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Hook Mill Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 33.7% during the second quarter. Hook Mill Capital Partners LP now owns 94,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,875,000 after buying an additional 23,734 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.3% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,241,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,667,000 after buying an additional 41,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 3.3% during the second quarter. SWS Partners now owns 27,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $71.67. 3,699,978 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,789,273. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.75 and a 12-month high of $78.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 13.77%. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Argus upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.37.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

