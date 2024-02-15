Causeway Capital Management LLC Buys 58,123 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Causeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 17.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 397,183 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,123 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up approximately 1.6% of Causeway Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Causeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $59,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 218.4% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the third quarter worth $36,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter worth $38,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 39.5% during the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

ABBV traded up $2.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $176.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,888,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,331,542. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $130.96 and a one year high of $176.57. The firm has a market cap of $317.81 billion, a PE ratio of 64.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.80.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 154.73%. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 227.11%.

In related news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total value of $450,544.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,649,312.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. William Blair upgraded AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.36.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

