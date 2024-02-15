Causeway Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Causeway Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,527,949 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 19,786 shares during the quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC owned 0.93% of Sabre worth $15,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SABR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sabre by 114.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,464 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 14,120 shares during the period. Discerene Group LP boosted its stake in shares of Sabre by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Discerene Group LP now owns 15,982,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $71,762,000 after buying an additional 461,115 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Sabre by 214.7% during the 3rd quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 819,433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after buying an additional 559,088 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sabre during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,971,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sabre during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Sean E. Menke sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,617,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,469,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,714 shares of company stock valued at $424,684. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Bank of America raised Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Sabre has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Sabre Price Performance

Shares of SABR traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.42. 24,622,674 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,973,377. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.88. Sabre Co. has a twelve month low of $2.99 and a twelve month high of $5.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.29.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

