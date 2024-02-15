Causeway Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Causeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 93.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 377,949 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 182,810 shares during the period. Causeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $16,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 46,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,693 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,719,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,593,000 after purchasing an additional 40,297 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $501,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 388,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,953,000 after acquiring an additional 10,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 252,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,019,000 after acquiring an additional 35,622 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.53 on Thursday, reaching $48.02. 9,230,262 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,383,437. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.48 and a one year high of $48.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.55.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

