Causeway Capital Management LLC Sells 11,455 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Causeway Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,572,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,455 shares during the period. Avantor comprises 1.4% of Causeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Causeway Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Avantor worth $54,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Avantor by 6.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,267,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,017,000 after acquiring an additional 543,827 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 43.5% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,254,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,762,000 after buying an additional 380,114 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 0.9% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 66,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 12.7% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 658,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,883,000 after buying an additional 74,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantor in the second quarter worth $482,000. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AVTR. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Avantor from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Avantor from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Avantor from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Avantor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.14.

AVTR stock traded down $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $24.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,518,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,384,546. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.21. Avantor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.63 and a 1 year high of $25.25. The stock has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. Avantor had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Avantor’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

