Causeway Capital Management LLC Takes $29.82 Million Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Causeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 463,105 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,815,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHEL. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Shell during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Shell during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Shell in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on SHEL. TheStreet raised Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. BNP Paribas downgraded Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shell currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,031.33.

Shell Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SHEL traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $63.61. 4,020,020 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,237,940. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.19. Shell plc has a 52-week low of $52.47 and a 52-week high of $68.74. The firm has a market cap of $207.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $80.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.59 billion. Shell had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 14.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

Shell Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.662 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.82%.

Shell Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.