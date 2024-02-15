Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Shares Acquired by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Free Report) by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,991 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,653 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Certara were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CERT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Certara by 157.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,796,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,743,000 after buying an additional 9,055,874 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Certara during the second quarter worth about $48,924,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Certara by 92.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,224,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,737,000 after buying an additional 1,546,396 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Certara by 58.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,200,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,755,000 after buying an additional 1,183,859 shares during the period. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Certara by 55.6% during the second quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 2,993,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,513,000 after buying an additional 1,069,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Certara alerts:

Certara Price Performance

CERT stock opened at $17.78 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.77 and a 200-day moving average of $15.52. Certara, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.81 and a 12-month high of $24.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.67, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.63.

Insider Activity

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 6,000 shares of Certara stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 165,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,976,624. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

CERT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Certara in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Certara from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Certara in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.71.

View Our Latest Research Report on CERT

Certara Company Profile

(Free Report)

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.